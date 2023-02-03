Nashville middle schooler arrested after making false ‘active shooter’ call: police


FILE
FILE(Storyblocks)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville middle schooler has been arrested after police say the 12-year-old made a false 911 call about an “active shooter.”

Metro Police said a seventh grader at Two Rivers Middle School, 2991 McGavock Pike, told a 911 dispatcher there was an active shooter at the school, which was not true.

Officers responded and walked through the school to ensure it was safe. The 12-year-old has not been identified.

