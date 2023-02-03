Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy

The man had an active warrant out of Jackson County
Joshua Daved George
Joshua Daved George(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday.

Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release.

Police said they discovered George had an active warrant out of Jackson County and attempted to apprehend him, but he soon fled on foot.

George violently assaulted a deputy who caught up to him and continued to run, according to police.

Police said George has a long criminal history that includes multiple charges of battery on law enforcement and resisting and evading arrest. George has also recently spent time in prison in Florida for these types of charges.

“Joshua is known to hang around homeless camps on Jackson Street, around Kroger and behind Firehouse Sub Station,” said Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris. “Joshua is known to violently resist and assault law enforcement officers.”

George is wanted for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-646-1411.

