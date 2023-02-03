First Alert Forecast: Sunny but cold today

The icy conditions are gone but the cold weather will linger for one more day.

FRIDAY

The sunshine returns today but it will be very cold. Temperatures start off in the 20s with a wind chill in the teens. Highs today won’t break out of the 30s, despite all the sun. It will be breezy, so it will feel more like the 20s to near 30 with the wind chill.

WEEKEND CHANGE

A nice weekend is shaping up. It will be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s both days with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will fall to the 30s.

NEXT WEEK EVEN WARMER

Next week will be even warmer. It will feel almost spring-like as high temperatures climb to the 60s Monday. Enjoy the nice weather and sunshine. Our next weather-maker moves in by mid-week.

Rain showers will return late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but not after another nice but cloudy day in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers will return again on Thursday.

