First Alert Forecast: Frigid night ahead, but warmer weekend to come

TONIGHT

Tonight with a clear sky and low dewpoints, it will turn very cold with temperatures tumbling back into the 20s by early evening. Some outlying areas will drop to the teens for lows.

WEEKEND

A nice weekend across Middle Tennessee. After a bitterly cold start on Saturday, it’ll turn warmer. Highs in the 50s are expected both days. It will be a bright sky, but count on a little more cloud cover at times.

NEXT WEEK

Next week will be even warmer. It will feel spring-like as high temperatures reach the 60s, Monday and Tuesday. Enjoy the nice weather and sunshine.

Our next weather-maker will move in late Tuesday with clouds and showers.

Off and on rain in store for Wednesday and Thursday. Still mild though with highs in the low to mid 60s

Drier weather will then return Friday, as the unseasonably mild air sticks around. The high will be near 60.

