First Alert Forecast: Cold Friday, Followed by a Milder Weekend

REMAINDER OF TODAY

Sunshine’s back, but it’ll stay cold all afternoon. Highs today will only be in the 30s despite all the sun. The breeze will hang around through mid afternoon and then begin to diminish.

Tonight will turn very cold with temperatures tumbling back into the 20s by early evening.

WEEKEND

A nice weekend is shaping up, all in all. After a bitterly cold start on Saturday, it’ll turn a little warmer. We’ll have highs in the 50s both days. Count on a little more cloud cover at times, too.

NEXT WEEK

Next week will be even warmer. It will feel spring-like as high temperatures reach the 60s, Monday. Enjoy the nice weather and sunshine.

Our next weather-maker will move in late Tuesday with clouds and showers.

We’ll have off and on rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Drier weather will then return Friday, as the unseasonably mild air sticks around.

