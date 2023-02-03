Educators face tough decision to delay, close schools for weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A number of Middle Tennessee school districts have either delayed or closed schools this week due to winter weather.

As we continue to navigate the cold season, WSMV4 checked in with one local school district to see how closures are determined.

“When the mention of ice comes around, you just have to look at the highest caution level because a little can cause a lot of chaos,” Wilson County Schools spokesman Bart Barker said.

To avoid the chaos of winter weather, school districts like Wilson County closed on Thursday. It’s a decision that takes a lot of collaboration.

“Any warnings, advisories, or even those special weather statements we take a look at and pay attention to very closely, and also keep trends of what’s happening west of us,” Barker said.

According to Barker, Wilson County Schools look to the National Weather Service to see what’s unfolding.

“Forty-eight hours out our attention really gets going, 24 hours out it’s at full scale looking at what exactly we are up against. We are in constant communication with the weather service. They offer briefings,” Barker said.

While keeping time in mind, Barker also tries to get notifications out to families as early as possible.

“If you could only see me at our table this morning around 3:45. That is what time my day started today. From there I get all of my equipment out that I need to make those notifications whether we are open, closed or delayed,” Barker said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.