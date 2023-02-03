Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County

BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night.

According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Highway 70 was shut down all night near Sneed Road for crews to repair the downed poles and clear the wreckage.

The road re-opened to traffic around 9 a.m. on Friday.

