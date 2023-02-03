Allen Co. homeowners concerned after semi truck runs off road, hits home

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - After a semi-truck ran off the road and hit a home on Highway 100 between Scottsville and Franklin, homeowners nearby are concerned about, what they said are the growing dangers of the two-lane road.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said no one was living in the home when the truck crashed into it Tuesday afternoon. The driver was hurt but is expected to be OK.

Up the road from where the accident occurred, Elizabeth Maxwell and many of her neighbors said that Highway 100 has gotten increasingly more dangerous, mainly because of drivers ignoring the speed limit and passing zones.

“I have talked with my husband on several occasions about the fear of an accident and a car coming through the yard and coming through the house,” Maxwell said. “So to see it happen doesn’t surprise me, given the speed people travel on this road.”

A sign for drivers headed east on Highway 100 from I-65N prohibits 18-wheelers from using Highway 100 for thru traffic. It’s unclear whether the truck driver who crashed was breaking that rule or speeding, but Maxwell said many semi-trucks are.

“On the daily, nine times out of 10, the ones that are crossing over the center line into your lane are semi’s,” Maxwell said. “You constantly have to be on guard for people coming into your lane.”

The two-lane road has multiple hills and curves, which Maxwell said exacerbates the dangers. She is hoping for more enforcement of semi-trucks using the road improperly and people speeding.

“I was really happy to hear that thankfully nobody was in that house because that would’ve been bad,” Maxwell said.

