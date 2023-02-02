Woman found dead near roadway in Franklin County

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was found dead alongside a roadway Thursday morning.

Police arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a body near Lightfoot Lane, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the 53-year-old woman was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Todd Hindman at 931-968-6050 or Franklin County Consolidated Communication Center at 931-967-2331.

