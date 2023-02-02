Woman found dead near roadway in Franklin County

Police said the investigation is ongoing
Woman found dead beside roadway
Woman found dead beside roadway(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was found dead alongside a roadway Thursday morning.

Police arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a body near Lightfoot Lane, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the 53-year-old woman was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Todd Hindman at 931-968-6050 or Franklin County Consolidated Communication Center at 931-967-2331.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro PD logo
Man arrested following violent crime spree
Officer Shot
MPD officer injured, 1 dead in shooting at White Station Library
Clarksville fire
Clarksville fire crews control vacant house fire
WSMV Murfreesboro shooting
Shooting victims dies after robbery attempt in Murfreesboro