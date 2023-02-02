Tree takes out power lines, cuts electricity to dozens of home

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of residents in Southwest Nashville are waking up with no electricity after a large tree fell on power lines early Thursday morning.

Metro Nashville Police were called to Golf Club Lane around 5:30 a.m. and discovered the tree blocking the entire road.

Nashville Electric Service reported the down power lines cut power to nearly 30 homes between Wellesley Trace and Hillsboro Pike, along Gloucester Square.

Officers closed off the road for several hours to allow NES crews to repair the wires and for cleanup crews to remove the tree.

