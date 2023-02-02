Three kids attack Walmart security guard, try to get away on WeGo bus: police


By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A retired off-duty officer working security at a Walmart on Dickerson Pike was allegedly assaulted by three juveniles who were accused of stealing from the store.

On Wednesday afternoon, three juveniles were leaving Walmart with stolen merchandise when the security guard confronted them. They hit the man a couple of times before running away to the parking lot, according to police.

The juveniles tried to get away on a WeGo bus at the Walmart’s bus stop while police were called.

Police searched the suspects and were able to find them on the bus. The three were taken into custody and are being questioned by police.

Officials said the security guard wasn’t seriously injured.

