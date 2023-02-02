Semi crashes into Kentucky home

The tractor-trailer crash in Allen County, Kentucky resulted in injuries.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Images show the semi lodged into the side of a home that authorities said was unoccupied.

The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the semi to leave the road and crash into the home.

Posted by Allen County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

