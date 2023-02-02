Semi crashes into Kentucky home
The tractor-trailer crash in Allen County, Kentucky resulted in injuries.
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.
Images show the semi lodged into the side of a home that authorities said was unoccupied.
The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It was not immediately clear what caused the semi to leave the road and crash into the home.
