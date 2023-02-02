Private donors offer $50K reward for info after random Green Hills attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the two men who attacked and shot a 26-year-old Louisiana State University medical student in Green Hills Monday night.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says the reward was posted by private donors who wish to remain anonymous.

Police said the woman, who was set to return soon to LSU for her final months of medical school, was randomly attacked walking in Green Hills just after 11 p.m. Monday. A dark-colored sedan approached her and two people got out, according to police.

BREAKING: Private donors who wish to remain anonymous this morning posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest & indictment of those who attacked and shot the 26-year-old Nashville woman in this case. She continues to recover. Have info? Please📞615-742-7463 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2023

Both suspects were armed, and a scuffle ensued at the corner of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive. The suspect or suspects fired several shots at the woman, according to police.

She was shot several times in the arm and leg, police said. She was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The search for the suspects continues. The woman continues to recover.

Her family provided police the following statement to share with the Nashville community:

We’d like to thank our friends, family, neighbors and the entire Nashville community for the outpouring of support after the brutal attack and shooting of our daughter in her own neighborhood. The generosity and caring of the Nashville community is something special to behold. We also want to thank the Metro Nashville Police Department, the emergency first responders and the medical team at Vanderbilt Hospital without whose heroic efforts our daughter may not have survived.

We are deeply saddened and angered by this senseless attack on our daughter and our community. Our daughter is an intelligent, caring and thoughtful young woman. She has dreamed of becoming a doctor since she was very young and is currently in her last few months of medical school at LSU before graduating and starting her residency in pediatrics. She is an honor roll graduate of The Harpeth Hall School, a cum laude graduate from Fordham University in New York and is looking forward to a medical career helping children where she plans to specialize in pediatric infectious disease.

While our daughter’s injuries will take time to heal, this vicious attack will not stop her. Many of you have seen the video of her attack which sickens us, but you see her fighting spirt, and she will go on to share her love of medicine and love of helping children with the world. We sincerely hope her attackers are caught and brought to justice, and we again thank everyone for their support.

Anyone with information should contact police at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.