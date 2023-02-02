New audio shows how investigators uncovered La Vergne police sex scandal

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New audio from the La Vergne police sex scandal is revealing which officers provided information that allowed investigators to discover the unreported relationships.

WSMV4 got nearly 13 hours of interviews through a records request. The recordings show many of the officers interviewed as part of the investigation lied to hide their inappropriate behavior.

The recordings also detailed how city officials were able to uncover the scandal that led to five La Vergne police officers being fired and another three that were suspended for having sex with each other, some while on duty and on city property.

At the center of the investigation was Officer Maegan Hall who slowly admitted to the sexual misconduct over the course of three interviews.

“I’m going to be honest, I, myself and Officer Holladay, we had a moment,” Hall said. “I mean, it wasn’t on shift or anything, it was after like a game but honestly, I’ve felt like (expletive) about it.”

“There’s been a hotel a couple of times and there’s been my house,” Holladay said while also being forthcoming about his relationship with Hall.

The recordings also show how investigators used that provided information in other interviews.

“I was using that as an opportunity to ask you questions because your name had already come up,” the city’s HR director asked Sgt. Ty McGowan.

They were able to further confirm information from officers like Patrick Magliocco, who talked openly during the investigation and said he was scared how this scandal would impact his life.

“I don’t know how much I’ve kind of screwed myself over from here but I’m really not trying to lose my job,” Magliocco said.

The investigation report said some of the officers interfered with the investigation by talking with each other and lying about their sexual activity. That is one of the multiple reasons used for the officers to be fired or suspended.

