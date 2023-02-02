MPD officer injured, 1 dead in shooting at White Station Library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police Department officer was shot on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to White Station Library on Poplar Avenue at 12:32 p.m.

According to MPD, an officer was injured and another individual did not survive their injuries.

The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in an extremely critical condition.

They were both shot, says MPD.

District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate the shooting.

MPD issued the following traffic alert:

All westbound lanes of traffic are closed on Poplar Avenue between Truse Parkway and Brookhaven Circle as police investigate. They will remain closed for an unspecified time.

We have multiple crews at the scene and will bring you more updates.

Reactions from local leaders are pouring in:

The news of the officer being shot and in critical condition in Memphis is devastating. Join me in praying for their family and colleagues in this difficult time and hope for the best possible outcome. We are grateful for the sacrifices made by our brave first responders. https://t.co/HEotOmTnDj — Representative John Gillespie (@GillespieVote) February 2, 2023

