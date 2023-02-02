Midstate schools close, issue delays due to icy weather
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Icy weather has had a hold on Middle Tennessee for the past few days.
Overnight the Midstate will see one last round of winter weather. As a result, some schools will be closing or opening late yet again due to the icy roads.
WSMV4 has compiled a list of schools that will be closed and or delayed on Thursday morning.
Among the school systems that are closed include Cheatham, Dickson and Robertson counties.
As of 7 p.m., Montgomery County will be opening two hours late.
Some counties, such as Wilson County, will be monitoring the weather and make a decision overnight.
Download the WSMV4 app and sign up for notifications to receive an alert about your school system or business.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.