Midstate schools close, issue delays due to icy weather


School weather cancellations
School weather cancellations(MGN Graphics)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Icy weather has had a hold on Middle Tennessee for the past few days.

Overnight the Midstate will see one last round of winter weather. As a result, some schools will be closing or opening late yet again due to the icy roads.

WSMV4 has compiled a list of schools that will be closed and or delayed on Thursday morning.

SNOWBIRD CLOSINGS: Complete list of delays and closings for Thursday, Feb. 2

Among the school systems that are closed include Cheatham, Dickson and Robertson counties.

As of 7 p.m., Montgomery County will be opening two hours late.

Some counties, such as Wilson County, will be monitoring the weather and make a decision overnight.

Download the WSMV4 app and sign up for notifications to receive an alert about your school system or business.

