Man hospitalized after shot in car in Murfreesboro


020123 Shooting in Murfreesboro
020123 Shooting in Murfreesboro(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot while riding in a car on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened on Pritchett Drive just before 6:30 p.m.

The man was a passenger in the car, according to police.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the shooting is under investigation.

