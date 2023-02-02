Man hospitalized after shot in car in Murfreesboro
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot while riding in a car on Wednesday evening, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened on Pritchett Drive just before 6:30 p.m.
The man was a passenger in the car, according to police.
The Murfreesboro Police Department said the shooting is under investigation.
