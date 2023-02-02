Man dies from gunshot wound in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man has died after he was shot while sitting in a car on Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro.

According to Murfreesboro Police, officers responded to the 2900 block of Pritchett Drive just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday and found Kendall Storay suffering from a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a black Infinity sedan. Paramedics arrived and began life-saving treatment at the scene before Storay was transported to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where he later died.

The investigation thus far shows Storay and the driver met two men that night on Pritchett Drive when the men entered the car and one of them pulled out a gun in an attempted robbery. Storay was shot in the process and the two men, now considered suspects, ran from the scene.

Deadly shooting investigation on Pritchett Drive in Murfreesboro. (MPD)

A Murfreesboro Police K9 ran a track from the intersection of Pritchett Drive and Betsy Ann Avenue to the end of Florence Road on Wednesday night and Rutherford County Sheriff deputies assisted with a heat-sensor drone overnight.

MPD do not have any suspects in custody but believes this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the station at 629-201-5615.

