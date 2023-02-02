Man arrested following violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day.

Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

During the stop, police said they discovered Javius was wanted on several outstanding warrants out of Nashville and Sumner County.

The warrants charged Javius with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a gun in connection to a crime spree that took place Jan. 7.

Among the crimes committed that night included a robbery attempt involving a gun, according to police. During the incident, a woman was shot in front of her home on Gibson Drive and was left critically injured. Police said the woman is still recovering from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Two other robberies involving a gun took place the same night.

They first took place at 10:30 p.m. at Dee’s Lounge on 102 E Palestine Avenue, and the other took place at 10:40 p.m. at Falcon View Apartments on 201 E Palestine Ave.

During an interview, Javius admitted his involvement in the crime spree, according to police.

Police said another unidentified suspect is still on the run. Two men were reportedly involved in the Falcon View Apartments robbery, and police said one of the suspects used his gun to beat the victim’s head, knocking out their teeth.

Police did not specify if Javius was the one responsible for beating the victim.

