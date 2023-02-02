Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in face in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is still recovering after a friend of hers allegedly shot her in the face in East Nashville last month.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to 1601 Holly Street on Jan. 4 for a woman who had been shot and a Red Kia fleeing the scene. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives followed up with the woman upon her release from the hospital. She said a friend of hers, 24-year-old John Edward Holden Jr., asked her to get him some money from an unknown bank. Upon arriving at the bank, the woman said she refused to go inside, and Holden became irate and threatened to kill her, according to police. The two drove away in Holden’s car.

The woman told police they stopped on Holly Street, and Holden started choking her and again demanded money. He stole $100 and a Samsung cell phone from her before she exited the vehicle.

The affidavit states the woman heard gunshots once she was outside the car and quickly realized she had been shot in the face as Holden drove away.

Police said the woman has since lost sight in her right eye due to the severity of the wounds.

Holden was identified through a lineup and arrested early Thursday morning. He is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated robbery, felony weapon possession and resisting arrest. He remains in custody on $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.