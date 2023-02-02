Green Hills residents on edge following shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said two men tried to rob a woman walking in a Green Hills neighborhood earlier this week. Metro Nashville Police said she was shot after she fought back. Some who walk in the area said Wednesday they are now having second thoughts about doing so.

McKenna Munson and her sister walk frequently together in Green Hills.

“I wave at people from their porches,” Munson said. “I meet people and their dogs. People are usually out walking. It is a super friendly place.”

WSMV4 met them along their walk Wednesday and let them know another woman in her 20s was attacked in the same area just two nights before.

“I am so surprised and so shocked, and I feel terrible about what happened,” Munson said.

Metro Police said the 26-year-old woman was walking shortly before midnight on Monday when a dark sedan, possibly a Dodge Avenger, pulled up. Police said two men jumped out and grabbed the woman. She screamed and fought back. That is when police said she was shot.

“I feel a lot of compassion for her situation because you don’t expect anything like that to happen when you go out for a walk,” Munson said.

In video from that night, several shots are heard. The woman screamed in the video and crawled to a neighbor’s porch for help.

“When I got up to look and open the front door, there is a person laying on your front porch,” a neighbor told WSMV 4.

The sisters said they always walk together.

“I will make sure it is daylight hours if I do go walking and make sure you have somebody with you and just being more aware of your surroundings,” Munson said.

They said this shooting makes them think twice about leaving the house.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, we should get back. Maybe it is not a good thing to be walking,’” Munson said. “But you have to be able to do those things.”

Police said the woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Detectives are still trying to find the suspects.

