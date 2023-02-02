First Lady completes first phase of cancer treatment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s First Lady, Maria Lee, is through the first phase of treatment for lymphoma and is preparing to undergo a bone marrow transplant, according to an announcement by her husband, Governor Bill Lee.

Gov. Lee released a statement on Thursday morning, thanking everyone for all the prayers and support since doctors discovered Maria had cancer in August 2022.

“Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma diagnosis last August. The first phase of treatment went well, and we thank the medical team for their exceptional care and commitment. Later this month, Maria will begin the next phase of treatment, as she prepares to undergo a bone marrow transplant. While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord. We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”

Governor Bill Lee announced Friday his wife has begun the battle with cancer after receiving the diagnosis.

