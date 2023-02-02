First Alert Forecast: Wet and cold all day

Our third and final round of this wintry/icy mess continues to work its way through the Mid State this morning.

We should see everything from sleet, freezing rain, and maybe even some flurries as we continue to the late stages of our morning. Be on the lookout for more icy spots as we start off the day, especially on elevated and untreated surfaces (overpasses and bridges).

Temperatures will again get back above freezing today with highs in the mid to upper 30 this afternoon. A few showers are going to linger into our afternoon, but it would all just stay as rain. Tonight will be very cold with lows in the lower 20s so watch for any refreezing tomorrow morning.

Morning clouds will give way for some afternoon sunshine tomorrow with highs back near 40 in the afternoon.

The weekend is shaping up to be fantastic with highs in the lower and mid-50s on Saturday and mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine!

Our temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will get back into the mid and even the upper 60s and the dry weather pattern is expected to continue.

Our next round of rain will try and move into the Mid State Tuesday night and into our day Wednesday. There are still some timing issues with when that rain starts up so keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.