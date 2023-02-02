First Alert Forecast: Very cold but sunshine is on the way

Ice has been melting across the mid-state but another very cold night is ahead. Friday makes a turn with sunshine followed by warmer weather Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT:

Lingering showers will exit southern Middle Tennessee. The clouds will start to break up overnight as a result the temperatures will drop to the mid 20s. That means refreezing of any wet spots by morning.

WEEKEND CHANGE

Morning clouds will give way for some afternoon sunshine tomorrow with highs back near 40 in the afternoon. It will be breezy, so it will feel more like the 20s and 30s with the windchill.

The weekend is shaping up to be fantastic with highs in the lower and mid-50s on Saturday and mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine!

NEXT WEEK EVEN WARMER

Monday and Tuesday will get back into the mid and even the upper 60s and the dry weather pattern is expected to continue. Enjoy the sunshine.

The next round of rain moves in the Mid State Tuesday night and into our day Wednesday. There are still some timing issues with when that rain starts up so keep checking back for updates. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 60s.

A few showers linger into Thursday morning. It will be mild in the mid 60s.

