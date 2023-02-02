First Alert Forecast: Frigid day but icy conditions clearing

After another morning of freezing rain, the icy precipitation is finally clearing out.

It will be a very cold day today but temperatures will gradually get to just above freezing. Still expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. A few showers are going to linger in our far southern counties, but it will just stay as rain. Tonight will be very cold with lows in the lower 20s so watch for any wet spots refreezing tomorrow morning.

Morning clouds will give way for some afternoon sunshine tomorrow with highs back near 40 in the afternoon.

The weekend is shaping up to be fantastic with highs in the lower and mid-50s on Saturday and mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine!

Our temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will get back into the mid and even the upper 60s and the dry weather pattern is expected to continue.

Our next round of rain will try and move into the Mid State Tuesday night and into our day Wednesday. There are still some timing issues with when that rain starts up so keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.