Drug report from Macon County

The report includes all drugs seized in the county since September 2022.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office released its drug report on Tuesday, detailing the total amount of illegal narcotics seized in the county since September 1, 2022.

According to the report, drug units have removed the drugs below from the streets:

  • Meth: 29.71 grams
  • Fentanyl: 26.78 grams
  • Heroin: 8.8 grams
  • Cocaine: 7.42 grams
Macon County deputies and detectives have seized nearly 30 grams of meth and over 25 grams of fentanyl since September.(MCSO)

