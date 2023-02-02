Drug report from Macon County

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office released its drug report on Tuesday, detailing the total amount of illegal narcotics seized in the county since September 1, 2022.

According to the report, drug units have removed the drugs below from the streets:

Meth: 29.71 grams

Fentanyl: 26.78 grams

Heroin: 8.8 grams

Cocaine: 7.42 grams

Macon County deputies and detectives have seized nearly 30 grams of meth and over 25 grams of fentanyl since September. (MCSO)

