Drug report from Macon County
The report includes all drugs seized in the county since September 2022.
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office released its drug report on Tuesday, detailing the total amount of illegal narcotics seized in the county since September 1, 2022.
According to the report, drug units have removed the drugs below from the streets:
- Meth: 29.71 grams
- Fentanyl: 26.78 grams
- Heroin: 8.8 grams
- Cocaine: 7.42 grams
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.