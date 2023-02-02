Clarksville Police investigate ‘targeted’ shooting


Clarksville Police logo
Clarksville Police logo(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a targeted shooting that occurred near the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway on Thursday.

Police responded to the intersection about 12:10 p.m. for a shooting that had already occurred.

In a news release, Clarksville Police said it appeared the shooting was a targeted incident and not a random act.

After officers arrived at the scene, the victim showed up at Tennova Healthcare with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was flown to a Nashville hospital by helicopter. Police said the wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police asks that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5692. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman found dead beside roadway
Woman found dead near roadway in Franklin County
Metro PD logo
Man arrested following violent crime spree
Officer Shot
MPD officer injured, 1 dead in shooting at White Station Library
Clarksville fire
Clarksville fire crews control vacant house fire