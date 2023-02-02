Clarksville Police investigate ‘targeted’ shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a targeted shooting that occurred near the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway on Thursday.

Police responded to the intersection about 12:10 p.m. for a shooting that had already occurred.

In a news release, Clarksville Police said it appeared the shooting was a targeted incident and not a random act.

After officers arrived at the scene, the victim showed up at Tennova Healthcare with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was flown to a Nashville hospital by helicopter. Police said the wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police asks that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5692. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

