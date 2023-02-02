Clarksville fire crews control vacant house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire sent flames through the roof of a vacant Clarksville house Wednesday night.

Crews with Clarksville Fire Rescue said they arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. to find the house engulfed in flames.

The house appeared to be vacant and crews were able to control the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries have been reported.

