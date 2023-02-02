Blue Angels to headline Great Tennessee Air Show
The show is scheduled for summer.
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Great Tennessee Air Show has revealed its lineup of world-class performers.
Scheduled military and civilian aviation performances on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday June 11 at the Smyrna Airport include:
- U.S. Navy Blue Angels Fat Albert C-130
- U.S. Air Force Raptor F-22
- U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight
- U.S. Navy F-35 dual aircraft performance
- U.S. Navy Legacy Flight
- SOCOM Para Commandos
- RJ Gritter - Bellanca Decathlon and Piper J 3 Cub
- Greg Colyer - Ace Maker T-33
- Scott Yoak - Quicksilver P-51
- Jim Tobul - Corsair
- Michael Goulian - Extra 330
- Spirit of Detroit - DC-3
- Richard Dawe - Jet Provost
The airshow is produced by the Air Show Network in partnership with the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority. The Great Tennessee Air Show includes a performance by the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron. This season will feature Lt. Amanda Lee, the first female to fly in the six-person demonstration show.
Day passes and more are available now here.
