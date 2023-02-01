Winter weather affects flights at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Icy winter weather is getting in the of some people’s travel plans. Wednesday morning, there were more than 1,900 flights canceled across the U.S. According to FlightAware, Nashville’s airport was hit with some of the most flight cancellations in the country.

At least 40 flights flying into Nashville were canceled. More than 30 flights traveling to Nashville were canceled. Southwest airlines issued a winter weather waiver to a dozen airports in Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kentucky. The waiver is for travelers who have been impacted by winter weather between January 30 and February 1.

American Airlines also issued a waiver for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The waiver applied to people traveling between January 29 and 31.

BNA is asking travelers to check their flight status before driving to the airport.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.