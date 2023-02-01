Three pounds of fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville

A deadly amount of fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus Stop.
A deadly amount of Fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus...
A deadly amount of Fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus Stop.(WVLT)
By Christyn Allen
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Jasmine Johnson, 26, after police said she carried nearly three pounds of fentanyl and more than one pound of methamphetamine off a Greyhound bus in Knoxville.

Police have recognized Greyhound as a hub for drug trafficking, according to a criminal complaint against Johnson.

“Based on my experience with other investigations and the experience of other officers at the KCSO, I know that individuals have used the Greyhound bus system as a means of transporting illegal narcotics from Detroit, Michigan for distribution in Knoxville, Tennessee, and have done so for many years,” the arresting officer wrote in the criminal complaint.

Johnson traveled on a Greyhound bus from Detroit. Police noticed she was clutching a black duffel bag. According to the complaint, she got in a Lyft. Police pulled the car over for speeding in a construction zone.

Johnson initially told police she was in Knoxville visiting her mother for a few days. A K-9 Unit arrived at the scene and sniffed narcotics in Johnson’s duffel bag.

In a police interview, police said Johnson admitted she transported drugs to Knoxville and had done so three other times. She had also moved drugs to Atlanta and Cincinnati, police said.

WVLT News reached out to the company about the incident.

As the largest intercity bus transportation provider in North America, the safety of Greyhound passengers and team members is of paramount importance to us. For Greyhound, along with all ground transportation operators, illegal activity is a concern. In these instances, Greyhound cooperates fully with law enforcement while also ensuring the privacy of our passengers.

Greyhound

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post...
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
WSMV semi into house
Home destroyed by semi in Southern Kentucky
Woman shot in Green Hills neighborhood
Video shows Green Hills shooting victim crawling to neighbor’s porch
An attempted robbery ended with a woman shot multiple times on Monday night.
Woman shot during late-night walk in Green Hills
Flash Freeze warning
Tips for drivers ahead of the winter weather mix