Search underway for two teen escapees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for two teenage boys who escaped from a juvenile facility Tuesday night.

Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14, escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy on 279 Stewarts Ferry Pike at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to MNPD.

The two reportedly stole the keys that unlocked their detention area door and escaped the facility by climbing over a wall.

Metro Police said they were notified of their disappearance roughly one hour after their escape.

Chavez-Perdomo was arrested in May of last year on an aggravated robbery charge, and Webb has several out-of-county charges.

Anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

