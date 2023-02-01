Safety tips for driving in icy conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With freezing rain expected to contribute to ice on roadways in parts of Middle Tennessee, here are some ways to stay safe on slick roadways, if you can’t stay home.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) lists speed as an especially important factor to avoid accidents on slippery roads, so drive under the posted speed limit.

Increase your distance between the car in front of you to eight to ten seconds, and avoid unnecessary lane changes.

AAA also advises drivers not to stop when going up a hill. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before taking on a hill.

In the case you do start to skid on an icy road, don’t panic, let your foot off the gas, and turn your wheels the same direction your back end is going.

Always travel with a cell phone and car charger. In the case you become stranded, AAA recommends it’s best to stay in the vehicle. Run your engine only long enough to keep warm and make sure the exhaust pipe doesn’t have any snow in it.

