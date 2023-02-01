One dead, one hospitalized after fatal crash in Macon County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and another person was hospitalized after a head-on crash in Macon County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Kia sedan was going east and a Suburu SUV was going west on Highway 52.

The driver of the Kia crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and hit the Suburu head on.

The crash happened just west of Phillips Hollow Road.

One of the drivers was fatally injured and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 52 was completely shut down for officials to investigate the crash.

Officials said it may take two hours before it reopens.

