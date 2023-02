NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department checked out a fire on Lebanon Pike Wednesday to make sure it was out.

Fire crews went to Cook’s Plants and Vegetables at about 2 p.m. The business has been closed.

Officials said no injuries were reported to the public or personnel. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

