Neighbor of woman shot walking in Green Hills describes finding her on porch

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a woman crawled to a neighbor for help after Metro Police say she was shot while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood.

WSMV4 crews spoke to the neighbors still in shock.

On Tuesday morning the blood, socks and shoes of the woman police say was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery could still be seen.

“Terror, absolute terror,” a Green Hills neighbor said.

A woman who asked us not to share her name or show her face said she still feels terror hours after the shocking experience.

“I mean I’ve spent most of the morning just shaking,” the neighbor said.

Metro Police said a little after 11 p.m. on Monday, crews were called to the intersection of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive for a shooting.

“A lot of police presence, just police everywhere,” the neighbor said.

Before police rushed to the scene, investigators said two men in a dark-colored sedan saw a woman walking along Trimble Road and jumped out of their car to rob her. Police said during the struggle the two men shot the 26-year-old woman multiple times in her arm and leg.

“Someone else from what I heard called 911,” the neighbor said.

What this neighbor didn’t know, is that the woman turned to her for help. In a video WSMV4 obtained, the woman who was shot can be seen crawling to her neighbor’s porch.

“There were police everywhere and when I got up to come to look and got to the front door, there was a person lying on my front porch,” the Green Hills neighbor said.

Crews said the woman shot is now being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Leaving neighbors like Allison Robinson who’ve lived in the area for more than a decade now on edge.

“I used to run every morning and to think that this could happen is just shocking,” Robinson said.

Police are still searching for the two men.

“Maybe they’ll be able to find them. I hope they do because they need to be caught and this needs to be stopped,” the neighbor said.

Metro Police are now asking anyone with information on this incident to call their crime stoppers line.

