First Alert Forecast: One last round of winter weather tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another round of winter mix is coming late tonight. Friday sunshine returns followed by a nice warm up back to the 60s.

THIS EVENING:

A few bridges, overpasses and secondary roads, porches and decks will remain slick this evening in the coldest locations. It will be in the 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:

A light winter mix is expected overnight in parts of the Mid State that could cause additional slick spots for Thursday morning. This third rood of freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain will be lighter and more sparse in coverage than the last couple. The low will drop to near 30. Drive with caution early on Thursday.

Temperatures will quickly get back above freezing tomorrow afternoon, the low 40s in Nashville. As a result, melting will take place. The rain showers will push southward into Middle Tennessee, allowing Nashville and points northward to dry out.

THIS WEEKEND :

Friday sunshine returns., but it will be quite cold with lows in the 20s and high around 40. A strong north wind will put wind chill temperatures in the teens in the morning and 20s to 30s during the afternoon. Bundle up!

Saturday and Sunday look nice with temperatures in the 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

NEXT WEEK:

By Monday temperatures will be in the 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

More of the same for Tuesday with a few showers returning late.

Light rain showers will linger into Wednesday of next week, the high will be near 60.

