First Alert Forecast: Frozen morning, more winter weather tonight

Some leftover pockets of freezing drizzle and sleet early this morning across the Mid State, but most of the damage was done overnight last night.

Widespread icing across the Mid State is going to definitely cause some slow going as we head through the morning hours.

Roads that have been consistently treated seem to be in better shape, but keep in mind that sidewalks, secondary roads, overpasses, and bridges could have a nice glaze of ice on them this morning. Be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time and drive with some caution this morning.

We’ll dry out for the remainder of our day with temperatures getting back above freezing in most spots with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Believe it or not, we’re not completely done with our rounds of wintry mix. Some light mix is expected overnight in parts of the Mid State and could cause additional slick spots for the morning tomorrow. However, temperatures will quickly get back above freezing tomorrow just giving us some leftover rain showers for the day and highs back near 40.

Our weather pattern will finally calm down again starting Friday with highs in the upper 30s and near 40 under a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend is looking nice with temperatures back in the 50s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

By Monday temperatures push near if not into the 60s.

