First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight

THIS AFTERNOON:

A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:

Believe it or not, we’re not completely done with our rounds of a wintry mix. A light mix is expected overnight in parts of the Mid State that could cause additional slick spots for Thursday morning. Thankfully, this third round of freezing rain, sleet, snow, and rain will be lighter and more sparse in coverage than the last couple. Still though, drive with extra caution early on Thursday.

Temperatures will quickly get back above freezing tomorrow afternoon though (low 40s in Nashville), so melting of any slick spots will take place once again. Meanwhile, rain showers will push southward into Middle Tennessee, allowing Nashville and points northward to dry out.

FRIDAY:

Our weather pattern will finally calm down on Friday as sunshine returns. However, Friday will stay quite cold with lows in the 20s and highs around 40. Thanks to a strong north wind, the wind chill will range from the teens in the morning to the 20s and 30s during the afternoon, so be sure to bundle up!

WEEKEND & BEYOND:

The weekend looks nice with temperatures back in the 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

By Monday, temperatures will top off in the 60s.

More of the same is expect Tuesday with a few showers returning late.

Light rain showers will linger into Wednesday of next week.

