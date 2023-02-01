Family of man stabbed in East Nashville wants answers

The 30-year-old Charlotte man was found stabbed to death in a grassy area on Cherokee Avenue.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Charlotte man wants to know how he ended up stabbed to death in East Nashville over the weekend.

30-year-old Jamal Moore’s family is devastated and confused and said all Jamal ever did was try to help others.

His family said Jamal was a motivational speaker, author, and minister. His family said he is also an entrepreneur who owns short-term rentals in Charlotte and Nashville. They said he was in town over the weekend to check on his properties when his older sister got the news that he was stabbed to death in East Nashville.

“For them to take his life like that, it breaks me down,” his sister, Eulia Moore, said.

Metro Nashville Police said Moore’s body was found Saturday, January 28, in a grassy area on Cherokee Avenue. Minutes later, police found Moore’s white SUV with apparent blood on it about five minutes away at a self-storage facility on Gallatin Avenue.

“Police told us when they killed Jamal, they threw his body out of the car where he was killed at,” Eulia said. “They took the car and drove it further down and dropped it there.”

Eulia said she has no idea who would want to kill her brother. Their family back home in North Carolina wants justice.

“That’s my baby brother they took from us,” Eulia said. “We can never get him back. Never.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact MNPD at 615-862-7463.

