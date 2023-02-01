Drugs suspected in deadly shooting in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and left another critically injured on Tuesday night in the Bordeaux neighborhood.

According to MNPD, officers were called to a shooting Tuesday night on Crowe Drive and encountered an 18-year-old man with several gunshot wounds walking on the sidewalk. The young man told officers another person was inside the house and also shot.

The 23-year-old man was found dead in the basement of the abandoned house with multiple gunshot wounds.

The injured man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he is in critical, but stable condition, according to MNPD.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are pursuing possible drug motives in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 615-742-7463.

