Daughter loses mom in Brentwood house fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wife is dead and her husband is in critical condition after their Brentwood house caught fire on Tuesday night.

Brentwood Fire and Rescue said it got to the home on Bridlewood Lane, just off Old Hickory Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman near the front door.

That blackened front door, now roped off with caution tape, is all Beverly Winstead sees from her front door Wednesday morning. She said her son saw the entire scene unfold last night.

“I don’t know if he ever saw the smoke,” she said. “We never saw the flames, but he may have seen kind of a light.”

Winstead said smoke billowed out of the home. She then saw ambulances take the couple to the hospital.

“We knew them because this is a really close neighborhood,” she said.

Jennifer Pilgreen, the couple’s daughter, said her mom, 69-year-old Suki Sylvest, passed away. Her dad told Pilgreen they were getting ready for bed when they heard a

crash in the dining room and the fire started.

“It’s devastating when something like this happens because we are like family. We know each other and it just gets to you,” Winstead said.

Brentwood Fire said three first responders were injured fighting the smoke and flames. While all are OK, Winstead said she will miss the couple across the way.

“They were wonderful, just wonderful neighbors who kept their house and yard so nice and everything,” Winstead said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Pilgreen said her mom had dementia.

