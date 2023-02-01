Civil rights leader, attorney joins family of Tyre Nichols at Historic Mason Temple ahead of funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Civil Rights Leader Rev. Al Sharpton and Attorney Ben Crump joined with the family of Tyre Nichols on Tuesday tonight, the eve of Nichols’ funeral to reflect on the 29-year-old’s death at the hands of Memphis police.

Sharpton and Crump will give an address from the historic Mason Temple in Memphis, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his final speech the night before his assassination 55 years ago.

The gathering comes the night before Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.

Following the release of body camera footage of the beating on Friday night, Memphis authorities disbanded the controversial SCORPION Unit involved in his death.

That came after five officers involved in the January 7th beating, which led to Nichols’ death three days later, were fired and charged with murder earlier in the week.

On Monday, the department relieved two additional officers of their duty, while the fire department fired three first responders involved in the incident.

