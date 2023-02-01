Brentwood house fire leaves one dead, another hospitalized

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after an overnight house fire left one resident dead and injured several others, including two officers.

According to Brentwood Fire and Rescue (BFRD), a 911 call came in from inside a home on Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks neighborhood around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Another call was made from a cell phone a short time later. BFRD crews responded along with Brentwood Police officers to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames were visible.

Initial rescue teams removed a woman who was found near the front door and a male was discovered in the home a short time later. Both received medical treatment at the scene before they were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The man is listed in critical condition, but the woman died from her injuries, according to BFRD.

“The fire had obviously been burning for an extended period prior to being reported.”

Additionally, two BPD officers were injured in the fire. One was treated for smoke inhalation and the other for a burn on his hand. A firefighter sustained a minor ankle injury, as well.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the cause of the fire, along with BFRD and BPD.

