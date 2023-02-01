Body found in historic fire tower

SANTA FE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews were called to a historic fire tower Tuesday night to remove a dead body from inside.

Crews with the Maury County Fire Department said the retrieval was complicated because of cold temperatures, fog, darkness and the condition of the tower.

The body was successfully removed from the condemned fire tower three hours after crews arrived. MCFD worked alongside the Spring Hill Fire Department to complete the complex operation.

The body is now in the family’s possession.

MCFD said the fire tower is a restricted area and not open to the public.

