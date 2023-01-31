Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter.

The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.

The members’ actions were “inconsistent with the Fraternity’s values, and the EC was left with no other option than to suspend the chapter’s charter.”

Undergraduate members were moved to suspended active status and will not be able to participate in anything that would be considered Sigma Chi activity.

While the EC said their goal is to eventually return the chapter to the Vanderbilt University campus, there is no timetable for doing so. However, in a statement from Vanderbilt University, they have issued a reciprocal loss of recognition letter to the Sigma Chi chapter until at least Spring 2027.

Vanderbilt University said that organizations no longer recognized by the university lose a number of privileges including:

Use of the university’s name and logos

Facility use

Financial support

Ability to participate in recruitment

Other types of activities and events associated with recognized groups

According to Vanderbilt University, this was not the first offense. The Sigma Chi chapter has been on lesser disciplinary status several times since 2017.

“It’s disappointing when our members’ actions necessitate a chapter closure, but this was the right thing for us to do. We look forward to eventually returning to campus and partnering once again with Vanderbilt University,” The EC of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity said in a statement.

