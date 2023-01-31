Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather

Dozens of school systems have decided to close.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, school systems across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors.

Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools, and Sumner County Schools have closed for Wednesday due to the weather.

Here’s a full list of schools closed on Wednesday.

