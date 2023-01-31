Nissan Stadium switching to artificial turf for 2023 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Before the new season kicks off for the Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium will be transitioning to a turf playing field.

Injury data and natural grass growth patterns were both carefully reviewed by the team, and the conclusions made are what ultimately led the organization to make the switch from natural grass to monofilament, synthetic turf.

Nissan Stadium has used natural grass since its opening in 1999, but the team said the grass has been difficult to grow and maintain.

The Titans said Nashville’s transitional climate zone made it difficult for consistent grass growth.

Titans team president and CEO Burke Nihill said their grounds crew is “among the best in the NFL,” but there is only so much that can be done to facilitate a natural grass surface year-round.

In addition to maintenance concerns, the team also discovered a high number of injuries potentially related to the stadium’s natural grass.

According to data received from the NFL, Nissan Stadium was consistently among the leaders in lower body injuries of stadiums across the league, the Titans release said.

“There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our players. We’ve had a lot of issues (with the grass at Nissan Stadium) after a certain part of the season. It’s hard to grow grass. It gets slick. We put new turf down, we try and put new sod down and it’s slick, you see guys slipping.”

The new surface will be a monofilament, Matrix Helix turf with organic infill. According to the release, the turf will combine the “consistency and durability of field turf with the feel and performance of a grass and dirt surface.”

Matrix Helix fibers provide a natural grass-like appearance while having the spring of turf. The fiber’s corkscrew shape also allows for reduced movement during play.

The team installed the turf in its indoor practice facility last year.

Installation of the new turf in Nissan Stadium will be completed in time for the 2023 NFL season. The Titans are assuming all costs for the project.

