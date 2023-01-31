Nashville Monopoly game coming soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - “Do not pass go and go directly to Broadway” could soon be a phrase heard in Nashville homes.

Officials with Top Trumps announced Tuesday a Nashville edition of Monopoly is in the works and will be available Oct. 1. While game specifics weren’t readily available, representatives for Top Trumps and Hasbro, licensors of the MONOPOLY – Nashville Edition, said residents will get to share their thoughts on what Nashville landmarks should be included in the game for the next 30 days.

The announcement was made in Nashville at the Parthenon, which could be one of the properties for sale in the board game.

“We aim to ensure that MONOPOLY – Nashville is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about their cities, so we would love for everyone to get on board and send us their recommendations of their favorites,” said Brooke Gorman, a Top Trumps representative. “Anything and everything is up for consideration – The Grand Ole Opry, the Tennessee Titans, Ryman Auditorium, Lower Broad and Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Frist Art Museum, The Parthenon, Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, we want to know your favorite places to go in Music City and have to be on the board – so please get involved!”

To submit suggestions, email nashville@toptrumps.com.

