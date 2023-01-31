Nashville chefs named semifinalists for national awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Some of the biggest names in the Nashville culinary scene have been named semifinalists in a national food award contest.

Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed, of Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria were named Outstanding Restaurateur semifinalists in the 2023 James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards, which were established in 1990. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to “celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity and sustainability.”

Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria owners Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed are nominated in the category of Outstanding Restaurateur. (Tennessee State University)

Julio Hernandez, of Maiz de la Vida, is a semifinalist for the foundation’s Emerging Chef award. He operates a tortilla shop and food truck in Nashville, according to the Maiz de la Vida website.

Julio Hernandez (Submitted)

A semifinalist in the Outstanding Pastry Chef of Baker Award is Noelle Marchetti, of Yolan, an Italian fine dining restaurant in Nashville.

Josh Habiger, a chef at Bastion, a casual cocktail bar and a 24-seat restaurant requiring reservations located in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, is one of the foundation’s finalists for best chef in the Southeast.

Locus chef Trevor Moran is also nominated. According to its website, Locus is an eight-table restaurant with a high-end menu with required reservations.

Nominees will be announced on March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

